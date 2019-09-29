The Powell River Airport (supplied by Dave Brindle, City of Powell River)

The city says the airport runway extension is at the week two mark of the six-week schedule.

The overnight construction schedule from 7:30pm to 6:20am is expected to continue for four

more weeks.

Currently, work is being done placing and compacting imported fill materials for the extension.

Dependent on weather and other factors, the city says dump trucks will be hauling the fill materials for approximately three more weeks.

Six tandem dump-trucks are operating on a 30-minute rotation, with one truck arriving on-site approximately every five minutes.

The route for the trucks starts at the T&R Contracting sandpit at Block Bay to Cranberry Street, turning onto Manson Avenue to Duncan Street and arriving at the airport construction site.

Residents along Cranberry Street, Manson Avenue and in the vicinity of Duncan Street and Manson Avenue can expect construction noise.

Mayor Dave Formosa asked residents to be understanding while the important infrastructure project proceeds.

“We know there’s going to be some noise from these trucks, and we apologize to our citizens,

especially people living along the haul route and near the airport,” said Formosa.

“I think people will be patient over the next few weeks and put up with the inconvenience because this is about safety at our airport.”

When completed, the runway will have a flat 60-meter strip of ground that extends from the end of the runway to act as a safety area.

The City is investing $1.5 million in the project to comply with Transport Canada safety regulations.