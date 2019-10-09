The Powell River RCMP detachment is keeping busy.

On October 3rd, officers conducted a traffic stop with a 2010 Cadillac CTS on Retaskit Court. The detachment says while officers interacted with the driver, they noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. They arrested the driver and searched the car.

The RCMP says officers located a large amount of crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 29-year-old female driver from Dawson Creek will appear in court on January 7th, 2020. The vehicle has since been seized as offence-related property.

On the same day, Powell River officers responded to a report of a break and enter in the 6600 block of Homalco Road. The owner came home after some time away, only to find that her house has been broken into.

Police say the suspect used a window to get into the home and stole various food items.

On Saturday afternoon, an officer on patrol noted a Chevrolet Equinox going westbound on Egmont Street. After checking in the database, the officer learned the vehicle was not insured.

The officer conducted a traffic check. The male driver failed to provide a licence. The officer determined he was a prohibited driver. The 44-year-old Powell River resident now faces charges of driving while prohibited.

He has also been issued an indefinite licence suspension, a violation ticket for driving a vehicle without insurance. The vehicle, which was not his, was impounded for seven days.

Powell River RCMP says anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the detachment 604-485-6255. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.