The Powell River RCMP has identified a suspect after it conducted a search warrant of a home on Padgett Road.

On October 9th around 10:15am police carried out the warrant.

It says it seized 1402 marijuana plants as well as a large amount of growing equipment from the property.

RCMP have identified a suspect, and this matter is still currently under investigation.

RCMP have suspended a 48-year-old man’s licence.

On Friday night around 10:00pm officers were conducting a check stop on Arbutus Avenue to look for impaired drivers.

A vehicle driven by the man was stopped, and police say he appeared to be under the influence.

A breathalyzer test was performed and he registered a “warn”.

He was issued a 3-day suspension.

Police are also looking for a suspect after a car was broken into over the weekend.

On Saturday around 9:13am police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 9500 block of Nassichuk Road.

Sometime during Friday night, police believe someone entered the vehicle and took a wallet containing identification and credit cards.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

The RCMP responded to a total of 94 calls over the last week. Those included seven thefts, five calls for mischief, two for impaired driving and three assaults.