There is a water main break in Wildwood at the corner of Skeena Street and McMahon Avenue. Water will be effected on Skeena, McMahon and Nass Street.

The city says Operational Services has no estimate for how long it will take for repairs to be completed but people will be told once water is restored. Traffic control is onsite and there are minimal impacts to transit.