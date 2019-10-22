A northern Vancouver Island property owner will have to pay up.

He was caught hunting without a license.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 19 in Port Hardy Provincial Court to hunting without a licence, contrary to the B.C. Wildlife Act.

The charge of making a false statement to obtain a licence was stayed.

On Oct. 1st, the man was sentenced to pay $2,501 with all but a dollar of it going to the Habitat and Conservation Trust Fund.

The man owned property on Northern Vancouver Island but still maintained a business and access to government services in Alberta.

He continued to hunt in Alberta as a resident as well, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) noted in a Facebook post.

“The criteria to be considered a B.C. resident under the Wildlife Act is strict and is based on several factors, such as status in Canada, location of primary residence, and duration a person is physically present in B.C.,” the COS noted in the post.

“It is the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. resident in accordance with the Wildlife Act.”