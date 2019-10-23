A new BC Cannabis store will be opening in Powell River at the end of the month.

It will be located within the Powell River Town Centre and is set to open at 10:00am on October 30th.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch says it will offer a range of products including dried cannabis flowers, oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada.

Edibles, extracts and topicals will also be available for sale at the store once they become available for retail sales later this year.

The store will be staffed by about 17 employees, including a store manager, two assistant store managers and cannabis consultants.

It’s the fourth government-run store to open on Vancouver Island with stores already in Campbell River and Courtenay.

The new BC Cannabis Store will be open from 10:00am to 7:00pm Monday to Thursday, 10:00am to 9:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:00am to 6:00pm on Sundays.