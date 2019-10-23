The Powell River RCMP is looking to identify a hit and run suspect.

Police say last Thursday around 6:40am it responded to a hit and run that happened at the Tim Horton’s along Joyce Avenue.

A maroon Dodge Grand Caravan was travelling through the parking lot when it was hit by a black truck leaving the drive-through. The driver of the truck then drove off leaving the van with extensive damage to the passenger side.

The RCMP is asking for your help to find the black truck in question.

Police are also looking for a break and enter suspect.

It says around 10:21am yesterday morning officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a house on Baker Street.

Police believe sometime during Monday night, someone attempted to break into a shed on the property. The handle of the door was damaged while trying to gain access, and a piece of plywood was ripped off the side, however, nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on these crimes or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

The Powell River RCMP responded to a total of 93 calls over the last week.