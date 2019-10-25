Return-It is upping the ante for the environment.

Starting Nov. 1, the organization will double the return value of single-use beverage containers from five cents to 10 cents.

There will include containers of soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks up to and including one litre in size.

This will be in effect at Return-It depots and retail locations province-wide.

Return-It president and CEO Allen Langdon said raising the deposit value will provide additional incentive for consumers to return their beverage containers.

“B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship,” Langdon said.

“The increase we are announcing… is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates.”

Return-It is an industry-owned stewardship organization that has managed the recycling of beverage containers in B.C. for 25 years.

In 2018, Return-It increased its recovery rate from prior years to 77.4 percent and says it wants to improve it even further.

“We need to do all we can to prevent plastics and other waste from getting into our oceans and waterways,” said Alison Wood, co-founder of Ocean Ambassadors Canada, an organization committed to turning the tide of marine pollution by empowering youth, creating ambassadors, and inspiring change.

“We welcome this direction by Return-It. It demonstrates their leadership and commitment to recycling and protecting our environment.”

In September, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy launched a consultation on developing its Clean BC Plastics Action Plan.

As part of the consultation process, the government is considering a unified deposit rate of 10-cents on all beverage containers to increase recovery and reduce consumer and retailer confusion.

Deposits for beverage containers in the Return-It system that are above one litre will not be impacted.