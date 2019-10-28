A 53-year old woman from Powell River is recovering after being shot in Vancouver’s east side.

The Vancouver Police Department says it received a report of a shooting around 3:30pm Saturday afternoon on Dunlevy Avenue, just outside Oppenheimer Park.

Media Spokesperson with the VPD, Sergeant Aaron Roed says the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident.”

He also added that the woman had undergone surgery in the hospital and is now recovering.

Roed also says police believe she was possibly visiting someone in the camp when she was shot.

Police say detectives from the Major Crime Section are in the early stages of the investigation.

The 53-year-old woman’s name was not released to the public.