The province is rolling out a program designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s part of CleanBC, British Columbia’s climate plan.

“Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is important if we are to create a cleaner future,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena said.

“This investment will both improve our air quality, with more efficient and less polluting heavy-duty vehicles, as well as lower costs for operators, creating a more affordable and cleaner sector.”

The province is partnering with the BC Trucking Association (BCTA) to deliver the heavy-duty vehicle efficiency program.

It will cost-share the purchase and installation of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty vehicles with qualified companies.

The province says it will also educate the industry about driving practices “that significantly reduce fuel usage and related GHG emissions. This will result in cost savings for operators and drivers in the sector.”

“With CleanBC, we’re making transportation cleaner and more efficient – drivers, industry and the public will benefit as we support heavy-duty vehicles to be more efficient and reduce pollution,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“B.C. industries are already leading the way, and this project will accelerate that transition by improving performance, reducing emissions and saving money.”

BCTA president and CEO Dave Earle said heavy-duty vehicles produce about 35 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation in B.C., and fuel is one of the highest operating costs for the industry.

“The CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program will help industry tackle both challenges, putting fuel-saving technologies and practices within reach of more companies. BCTA strongly supports this program and the benefits it will bring to the environment and fellow British Columbians,” Earle said.

The B.C. government is contributing $1.4 million annually, for up to three years, toward the program.

It’s part of the provincial government’s CleanBC plan, which was developed in collaboration with the BC Green Party caucus and supports the commitment in the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets.

The CleanBC plan is a pathway to achieve the province’s legislated climate targets of reducing GHG emissions by 40 percent by 2030, based on 2007 levels.

According to ICBC, 66,000 heavy-duty vehicles are insured in B.C.