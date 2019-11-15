Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA, Nicholas Simons, is looking at hosting a town hall on the gas price situation in Powell River.

He said talks are underway for one for the Lower Coast, as well.

Gas prices in Powell River continue to be consistently higher than most neighbouring communities.

They’re usually north of $1.50 per litre.

On Friday, Simons said on Facebook that the event might not happen until December “due to organizing relevant folks to be there.”

In the meantime, he created a poll on his Facebook page to get an idea of numbers.

Simons said they are currently working out a few things including dates, where to host, who will be involved and style format.

A second report by the B.C. Utilities Commission, released last week, stated that there is ‘no concrete evidence’ to explain the 13-cent-a-litre margin at the pumps in southern B.C.