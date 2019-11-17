Changes include the elimination of the "transient" category: Eliminating the "transient" category to ensure persons without a fixed address, no dependent children and who are not considered to be taking up permanent residence in the community, are eligible to receive the same supports as other people on income assistance. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Some communities around Vancouver Island will have some extra cash for public services thanks to funding from the province.

The province says $189,000 will be heading to Campbell River, Courtenay and Powell River.

The money is coming from property taxes totalling more than $16 million.

The province’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson says the grants play a key role for local governments.

“These annual grants play a critical role in helping local governments with planning – they use the funding to provide vital services and infrastructure that help improve people’s lives.”

Campbell River will be getting $108,766 from that grant, Courtenay will get $38,091, and Powell River will receive $42,166.

Each November, the province pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities and regional districts for services they provide in their communities, such as parks, sewers, roads and fire protection.

The grants are for properties owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses. Municipalities use these grants to fund and maintain priority public services and local infrastructure projects.