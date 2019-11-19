Photo of the Alaska Marine Lines barge that ran aground near Quadra Island Saturday night. (Taken by Nick Templeton, Campbell River Whale & Bear Excursions)

Work continues to repair the barge that’s stuck near Campbell River.

The Nana Provider has been in the area since Nov. 9, when it ran aground near Quadra Island.

It was moved to Duncan Bay on Friday.

Transport Canada said today, that it’s actively monitoring the barge, and “will review reports on the vessel’s seaworthiness and structural integrity before allowing the vessel to depart.”

Once temporary repairs are made, the Alaska Marine Lines barge could be issued a voyage permit to Seattle for further repairs.

Its hull was damaged when it got stuck near Quadra Island.