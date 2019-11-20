The Powell River RCMP says two recreational drones were seen flying in an airplane’s flight path.

Monday morning the RCMP responded to a report of two drones flying at around 300 meters.

Police made patrols in the area but were unable to locate the drones.

They were described as donut-shaped and yellow and black in colour.

The RCMP is reminding drone operators that Transport Canada requires drones to be operated below 122 metres.

Drones are also not allowed to be flown within a 5.6-kilometre radius of an airport or a 1.9-kilometre radius of a heliport.

Break and Enter

Police also responded to a report of a break and enter in the 4400 block of Alberta Avenue.

It believes sometime between 5:00pm and 11:00pm last Wednesday someone broke into a garden shed and stole a 36” Stihl hedge trimmer, a Coleman electric pressure washer and 2 Scotty downriggers.

The stolen items were valued at around $1000.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

Impaired Driving

On Friday around 11:35am police say it stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Marine Avenue and Penticton Street after it was seen speeding.

The RCMP says while speaking to the 55-year-old male driver, police noticed the smell of alcohol. A breath sample was taken and registered a “fail.”

The man was issued a 90-day driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The Powell River RCMP responded to 88 total calls over the last week.