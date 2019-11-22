When it comes to crime in Canada, Powell River cracks the top 100.

Maclean’s Magazine has released its annual list of the most dangerous cities in the country. When accounting for “all crime,” Powell River came in 86th out of 237 communities.

The city has a Crime Severity Index of 81. The CSI is a Statistics Canada figure that takes into account all crime that is reported to the police.

Maclean’s report this year is based on 2018 numbers, which are the most current available. The numbers show that Powell River’s crime rate is higher than Canada’s average by about six CSI points.

When it comes to violent crime specifically, Powell River drops down a few spaces to 92nd overall.

It’s a different story when looking at drugs, however. In the category of cocaine trafficking, Powell River jumps up all the to 35th, and in “other drug trafficking,” which does not include pre-legalization of cannabis, Powell River is 42nd.

The single highest placing category for the city is impaired driving, where Powell River comes in at 31st overall.

One eye-popping stat is the increase in crime in Powell River over the last five years. The city’s CSI was just over 59 in 2013.