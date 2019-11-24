Forestry is turning out to be a tough market in B.C as of late and another company is feeling the effects.

Mosaic Forest Management says it will be closing its operations due to “market conditions”.

The company said it will be suspending its operations starting November 25th, and that it’s “working with our customers and contractors to manage through this challenging time.”

It said it will also be monitoring the situation closely and “their first priority is safety and getting everyone back to work as soon as markets allow.”

Mosaic Forest Management was created through the affiliation of Island Timberlands and TimberWest (in 2018), and has operated on BC’s Coast for more than 100 years.

A different forestry company has been feeling the effects of the market since Canada Day.

Western Forest Product workers have been on strike since July as an agreement is trying to be reached between the Local United Steelworkers Union 1-1937 and WFP.