It’s a big win for The Lund Resort at Klah ah men.

The resort was named the Most Outstanding Indigenous Accommodation at the 8th annual International Indigenous Tourism Conference Awards in Kelowna. The gala is a showcase for excellence in the Indigenous tourism industry.

The award was presented to resort general manager Scott Wilshaw and Tla’amin Nation interim CEO of management services Grace Adams. It’s given out for being an excellent lodging that also incorporates Indigenous cultural experiences and design.

In the Most Improved Business category The Lund Resort at Klah ah men was one of the three finalists.