Blackball and one of her puppies, Tilly. (Supplied by the BC SPCA)

It’s a sad story with a happy ending.

Blackball the pug and one of her puppies are healthy and headed to forever homes.

She and her four puppies came to the BC SPCA as a result of a cruelty investigation.

The pug family was surrendered from a property on Vancouver Island along with 16 other adult French bulldogs and pugs.

They came to the BC SPCA Comox Valley and Cowichan branches with a range of issues including lice, ear mites, cherry eye, ear infections and intestinal parasites.

Blackball and her puppies recovered in a foster home until they were ready to be adopted.

One of her puppies, Tilly, was the runt of the litter and very attached to her mother.

The foster family decided to adopt Blackball, who is now named Olive, and Tilly together.

The BC SPCA investigates more than 8,000 cases of animal cruelty each year.



All costs are funded by community donations.