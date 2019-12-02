Photo from the GoFundMe page, 'Help support Evan and family after work injury.' (Supplied by Savannah Palmer)

A GoFundMe page is supporting a young Campbell River father who is recovering from a gruesome workplace injury.

On Nov. 28, Evan Heslop was injured by a chainsaw.

This resulted in his leg being nearly severed including his bone and main artery.

Heslop suffered major blood loss and dehydration and on multiple occasions not fully expected to make it.

“He was immediately flown to Victoria for surgery and with luck and love on our side he is stable and in recovery and to much surprise gets to keep his leg,” the GoFundMe page said.

He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries over the span of the next few years but is not confident in regaining full movement in his foot again.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will go towards helping keep his wife Shyanne and their son Ashton by his side through this journey as he is expected to spend considerable time in the hospital.

To link to the GoFundMe page, click here.