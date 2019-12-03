New Willingdon Beach playgrounds officially open
Playground Design Presentation for Willingdon Beach
It’s official.
The new playgrounds at Willingdon Beach have opened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sunday which was attended by a number of dignitaries including Mayor Dave Formosa and Powell River Community Forest president Greg Hemphill.
The money for the playgrounds came from Powell River Community Forest and the Rotary Club. DA Evans and Grief Point parks are also boasting new playgrounds thanks to Powell River Community Forest.