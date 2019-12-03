Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

The Citizen Budget simulator is now online for the public to give input on the Powell River 2020 Budget.

The Citizen Budget is one of the tools used by the city to hear from residents to help improve the budget decision making process.

Acting Manager of Accounting Services, Ryan Youngman says the tool is very helpful for the city.

“The feedback we get has a variety of benefits, such as, assessing resident satisfaction with current service levels, assisting with the prioritization of resource allocation decisions in terms of financial forecasting, providing perspective into the difficult decisions that council faces, and informs and increases awareness about the city’s budget process,” said Youngman.

He added that prior to the Citizen Budget, public input was mostly made up of a few residents who were attending the budget meetings.

For the 2019 Citizen Budget, however, there were 636 visitors, 130 responses and 467 comments provided.

The city says The Citizen Budget is intended to get as many people as possible to participate and for those without access to a computer, paper copies are available at the library and city hall.

If you want to use the 2020 Citizen Budget, it is available here.