With the WFP forestry strike still in effect, families are feeling the effect all over the province, including Powell River.

Shelly Rickson is the Picket Coordinator for workers in the Powell River district and says everyone has felt the impact.

“When people that make money aren’t spending money because they aren’t making it, it affects the whole community.”

Rickson added that her phone has been ringing constantly with messages and calls.

“I think everyone in this town has my phone number now. I get a ton of concerning calls from business owners to contractors to my striking members and all I can do is try to be there for them and support and answer the questions to the best of my knowledge.”

One of the local restaurants, Skeeter Jack’s Outback Shack was also hit hard with three of its family members being forced out of work.

It hosted a benefit dinner for the workers and Rickson says the community support has been amazing, despite the tough times.

“The local support here has been phenomenal. From the municipality to the union local mills, to business people coming together donating funds. The local support has been fantastic, were lucky to have such a strong community.”

“It’s been a long a tough haul and we’re really ready for it to be over,” she added.