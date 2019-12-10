Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

Powell River council has approved the 2019-2022 strategic plan.

The document outlines the city’s priorities over the next few years. It was put together with information from meetings held back in February and March.

The strategic plan is used to govern and guide all city decisions. It focuses on four areas. Those are building a resilient economy, governing in a progressive manner, the health of the community, and taking steps to deal with and combat climate change.