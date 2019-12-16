The RCMP wants to give Indigenous youth an inside look at the life of a police officer.

The Indigenous Pre-Cadet Training Program is for Canadian Indigenous people between the ages of 19 and 29.

Successful candidates will attend three weeks of training at Depot, the RCMP Training Academy in Regina, from June 1 to 19, 2020.

The training focuses on teaching problem-solving skills, law enforcement, public speaking, cultural diversity, and facilitating Safe Community Workshops in communities.

There’s also a fitness element.

To qualify for the program you have to be in good physical condition; of First Nation, Métis or Inuit descent; a Canadian citizen; and be of good character and be able to pass an enhanced reliability security check.

You’ve also got to have a Canadian high school diploma or equivalent.

If you’re interested in applying to the program, contact Corporal Susan Boyes at susan.boyes@rcmp-grc.gc.ca before Dec. 30.