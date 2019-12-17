By selling their homemade wreaths, striking forestry workers in Powell River raised a $1,700 for the local food bank. Lefto right are Jay Perrin, Bob Henderson and Rick Allen. (USW 1-1937, Facebook)

Striking forestry workers in Powell River are showing their Christmas spirit.

On Friday, they donated all proceeds from the sales of their homemade wreaths to the Powell River Food Bank.

One of the wreath-makers is Jay Perrin, who has been on the picket lines since July 1.

Perrin, who works for Olympic Forest Products Ltd., said the workers were making the wreaths to earn some extra money, as they wait for a deal between the United Steelworkers Union and Western Forest Products.

But on this day, Perrin, Rick Allen, and Bob Henderson gave the entire $1,700 they made to the local food bank.

Perrin said he was impressed by the generosity of the public.

“This is such a great town,” he said. “They always tend to come together really well and everybody just wanted to give back from how much everyone has helped us out, so this is an easy way to do it for us.”

Perrin said everyone at the food bank was extremely grateful for the donation: “They were over the moon. That 17,000 bucks ends up being about $5,000 they can spend.”

Perrin says they lost count on how many wreaths were sold.