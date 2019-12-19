Mount Washington set to open Dec. 20th (Photo supplied by Pixabay from Pexels)

After its original opening day was delayed, Mount Washington’s Alpine Resort is ready to open its doors to skiers and snowboarders tomorrow.

Operations will begin at 9:00 am and run until 9:00 pm, with night skiing in effect.

“Open terrain will include Coaster, the Easy Acres zone as well as the Tube Park and limited Nordic operations, with more terrain opening as snow conditions allow,” says a post on the resort’s website.

The mountain was set to open Dec. 6th, but was postponed due to a lack of snow.

However, staff predicted opening day would be soon approaching after 32-centimetres of fresh snow hit the mountain last Wednesday.

Updates throughout the winter season will be shared on the resort’s social media and website.