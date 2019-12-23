Campbell River resident Dave Baar took a photo of a mother bear and her two cubs relaxing in his backyard. (supplied by Dave Baar)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is continuing to stress the importance of bear-proofing your property.

This, after the service conducted province-wide bear attractant audits.

They resulted in 732 enforcement actions.

During the audits, conservation officers patrolled neighbourhoods and other areas to make sure attractants were properly secured by using bear-proof bins, excess fruit had been picked from trees, and electric fencing was used around livestock.

The audits resulted in:

704 inspections across B.C.;

76 charges;

301 warnings; and

355 Dangerous Wildlife Protection Orders, which direct a property owner to remove an attractant or face a $575 fine.

The audits began in summer 2019 and ramped up in September and October when bears forage for food to prepare for winter.

The first phase focused on residential, recreational and commercial areas, particularly those with a history of bear conflicts.

Conservation officers also focused on communities where unsecured attractants, such as garbage, pet food, birdseed and compost, had led to issues with bears.

Hundreds of hours were spent educating people about the importance of managing attractants, which is the best way to prevent wildlife conflicts.

The second phase of attractant audits will take place in the spring when bears wake up and search for food.

The province says that habituated bears lose their fear of people and gain appetites for non-natural food, putting both themselves and communities at risk.

Relocated wildlife often fail to adapt to their new habitat.

As a result, they make long-distance movements, starve, or return to their original area or another community in search of easy food.

The ministry and COS are determined to significantly reduce the role of attractants through both education and, where necessary, strengthened enforcement measures.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, says that human-wildlife conflict is a serious issue in B.C.

“The most effective way to keep the public safe, and protect and conserve wildlife, is to prevent conflicts from happening in the first place. That’s why people need to be diligent when it comes to managing attractants in and around their homes and communities,” Heymen said.

“Not a single conservation officer relishes the thought of having to put down an animal, which is always a last resort for public safety. We will continue our community awareness campaigns and our enforcement measures where necessary.”

B.C. Conservation Officer Service chief conservation officer, Doug Forsdick, added that public safety is paramount.

“The conservation officer service cannot stress enough that the best way to keep people safe and bears from being destroyed is to secure attractants around your home, business or campsite,” Forsdick said.

“The conservation officer service hopes that through these attractant audits, the public will recognize that more needs to be done to ensure everyone does their part to help keep wildlife wild.”

Forsdick thanked everyone “who has taken the time to ensure their attractants are properly managed.”

