Make that four earthquakes.

The series of seismic events all happened off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island today. Although none of them led to a tsunami warning, they did get progressively stronger.

Each one originated roughly five kilometres deep and more than 100 kilometres away from Port Hardy. Earthquakes Canada says the first happened at 8:44am west, registering a magnitude of 5.1.

The second, a 5.6 hit at 11:13am, the third was a 5.8 at 11:49am, and the fourth, which came in at 6.0, was detected at 12:56pm.

There are no reports of any damage.