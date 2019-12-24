Rogers has advised the qathet Regional District that they intend to discontinue pager services provided to the Lasqueti Island Volunteer Fire Department as of March 1, 2020.

qathet Regional District says no changes to the call-in numbers are anticipated at this time.

It says it will notify the public of any changes to the service.

The Regional District is currently researching alternative response services, and will be engaging with the public in 2020 to provide further information.