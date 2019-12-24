Teal Harle has put another medal around his neck.

The Campbell River native picked up a bronze on Saturday at the Freestyle Visa Big Air World Cup in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harle’s 185 points was just 1.5 points off of the silver finish, and 2.5 away from the gold, which went to American Alexander Hall. He missed the grab on his first switch double cork 1800 but redeemed himself on jump two getting the mute grab and a huge score of 95 points.

Harle now has five career world cup medals.

He also won a silver on the 14th in Beijing in the same venue that will host the big air skiing competition at 2022 Olympics. Those games will mark the event’s debut as an Olympic sport. Harle made his Olympic debut in 2018 in Pyeongchang, placing fifth in slopestyle.

Harle currently stands at third in big air world cup points. “Excited and happy” with his second podium in as many contests, Teal is looking forward to some family time and “soul skiing” over the holidays.