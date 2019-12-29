There is often extra packaging and paper that comes along with holiday festivities.

Though it is a time to get together and celebrate with family and friends, it is important to be eco-conscious.

Recycle BC has released a guide for holiday cleanup, offering numerous tips for environmentally friendly disposal.

Greeting cards and cardboard boxes are recyclable in curbside, multi-family or depot collection, along with cartons, cups, paper bags, metal tins and foil or plastic trays.

Paper gift wrap is 100% recyclable, but foil gift wrap must be re-used or put in the garbage.

Plastic envelopes, bubble wrap, plastic candy wrappers, plastic net bags, deli packaging, plastic bags and foam packaging should be returned to a Recycle BC Depot or London Drugs.

Ribbons and bows are not accepted for recycling with Recycle BC, as well as string lights, toys, electronics, batteries and food or organics.

For more information on holiday disposal, visit this website.