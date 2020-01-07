The construction for widening the North Harbour boat ramp has begun.

The work is scheduled to last six weeks, during which you’ll see restricted use.

Both the north and south sides of the ramp are inaccessible today and tomorrow to accommodate work in tidal water. On Wednesday the south half of the ramp is expected to re-open and will remain open until the completion of the project.

Only the south half of the ramp will be in use for boaters.

The overnight repairs will continue for approximately 10 days, then change to daytime hours for the remainder of the six-week timeline. Nearby residents can expect some noise while the work is being done. There will be disruptions to traffic and access to the boat ramp area as well.

The city is apologizing for any inconvenience during the work period. The $200,000 upgrade is funded by Powell River Community Forest and is being done by Powell River’s Shaun Gloslee Excavating of Powell River.