BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory thanks to the coming snow and windstorm.

“There is a high probability that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada to hit the coast tomorrow (Fri., Jan 10) will affect ferry service from the morning through early afternoon.

If the storm comes through as predicted, BC Ferries may have to cancel sailings for safety reasons on the following routes:

• Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

• Tsawwassen – Duke Point

• Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

• Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

• Comox – Powell River

Other routes may be affected as well.

This weather is expected to continue into the weekend so service may also be affected on Saturday and Sunday.”