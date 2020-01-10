A wind warning is in effect for the following areas:

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system will reach Vancouver Island tonight and cross the Lower Mainland on Friday. Ahead of the front southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h will develop early Friday morning over Southern Gulf Islands, the north and central sections of East Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River, as well as Victoria near Haro Strait. The winds are expected to ease midday Friday as the front moves away from the region.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.