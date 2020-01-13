A province-wide research grant is turning ideas into solutions that make a difference in the workplace.

The WorkSafeBC Innovation at Work research grant competition is accepting applications until Feb. 14th.

Through the competitive program, WorkSafeBC is hoping to raise awareness of injury, illness, disease and other workplace health and safety concerns.

“The program supports small scale research projects that lead to the development of practical solutions to address workplace health and safety issues,” WorkSafeBC says. “Research topics should align with our research priorities or our partner’s priorities.”

WorkSafeBC’s Research Services department is offering grant writing best practices sessions this year.

Offered by phone, the sessions will help support Innovation at Work applicants who are unfamiliar with completing a research grant application or who do not have a formal affiliation to a university or research institution.

For more information regarding WorkSafeBC’s research programs, visit this website.