Get ready for another round of the white stuff.

Environment Canada says people living between Campbell River and Duncan as well as Powell River and Gibsons can expect the snow.

That’s thanks to a “series of disturbances” set to roll through the region.

Environment Canada says outflow winds through mainland coastal inlets and valleys will continue to drive cold arctic air into the Georgia Basin through much of the week.

Tonight, a weak system will approach the area from the northwest. Northwesterly winds are expected to develop over the Strait of Georgia overnight and where these winds converge with strong outflows from mainland coastal inlets, locally heavier areas of snow are likely to develop. Localized areas from Nanaimo to Qualicum Beach, southern Texada Island, and Half Moon Bay to Sechelt could be affected overnight and on Tuesday.

The second system will reach the south coast Tuesday evening and affect a more widespread area than the first, with snow expected for much of the night. Mainland arctic outflow winds reaching the eastern coast of Vancouver Island will create the potential for increased snowfall amounts locally.

A third system is on the horizon for Thursday night and a fair degree of uncertainty exists regarding its impact upon the south coast. The mainland coast may suffer “a glancing blow,” however Vancouver Island may see a considerable amount of snow as outflow winds increase with the passage of this system.