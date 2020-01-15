City crews are working hard to clear snow from roads as it continues to fall. (Photo Courtesy of City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River says BC Transit services have been cancelled in the area.

All scheduled routes will continue when road conditions improve.

The city says snow removal is currently being concentrated on major routes, with side streets being done whenever possible.

It says roads may be slippery and is asking drivers to use caution and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

The province is also advising drivers to stay inside in some parts of Vancouver island as road and weather conditions are extreme.

“BC Government is recommending people avoid travelling south of Nanaimo because of Persistent snow, high winds and cold temperatures are causing poor road conditions. Those who must travel are asked to use extreme caution and drive to the conditions. The ministry advises travellers to expect winter conditions for the rest of the week.”

Any updates from the City of Powell River will be added to this news story.