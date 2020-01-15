Powell River RCMP say that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in a crash that damaged a liquor store.

Just after 1:30pm last Friday, police responded to a collision outside Capone’s Liquor Store on Duncan Street.

A 72-year-old man reversed his vehicle into a light post.

He then accelerated, hitting another vehicle and the exterior wall of the liquor store.

The total damage to the vehicles and the liquor store was in excess of $10,000.

81 calls for service

It’s been a busy week for the RCMP who had 81 total calls for service from Jan. 9 to 15.

This includes eight thefts, two assaults, three impaired driving cases, two reports of mischief, and two break-and-enter cases.

Ramp theft

The RCMP are on the lookout for stolen wooden ramps.

On Jan. 10, police responded to a report at the Canada Post office.

Sometime in the past few weeks, someone stole the ramps from the rear of the building, by the loading bay.

Items taken from trailer

On Monday morning, police were called to a theft from a work trailer in the 4800 block of Harvie Avenue.

Sometime Sunday night, the lock was cut off the trailer and roughly $1,000 worth of property was stolen from inside.

The items stolen include Bostitch and Makita power tools.

Anyone with information on these, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.