Crews clearing snow from the roads. (Photo Courtesy of City of Powell River)

Snowfall warning in effect for the following areas:

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

Snowfall with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected.

An approaching Pacific storm system will give snowfall to the Sunshine Coast tonight and early Saturday morning.

In addition, there may be a brief period of freezing rain late overnight and early Saturday morning. The snow will transition to all rain on Saturday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.