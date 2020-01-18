Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast. (Taken by James Wood, MyPowellRivernow,com Staff)

The Sunshine Coast and area is now under a wind warning.

Environment Canada says wind gusts winds will reach up to 90 km/h throughout the day and ease off later this evening.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

It could also cause downed power lines resulting in power outages.

If you want to see if the wind is affecting power in your area, visit BC Hydro’s website.

This news story will be updates when weather conditions change.