The fight to stop the natural gas pipeline project from going through untreatied territory in northern B.C. has made it to Vancouver Island.

Early this morning, protesters blocked access to Victoria’s Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

They were in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation’s battle to stop a $6.6-billion, Coastal GasLink (CGL) project from being built on their territory near Smithers and Houston.

The protest had a ripple effect, with other sailings being held back and delayed.

BC Ferries executive director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall, said the protest wrapped up at around 9:00am.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay #Coastal Renaissance #SpiritofVancouverIsland are holding in dock due to an external protest at the Swartz Bay terminal. You can find more information here: https://t.co/jiJqog6Ag6 ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 20, 2020

She said vehicles were blocking the highway that accessed the terminal.

“There were also several kayaks in the water but they were not impeding our operation from the waterside,” Marshall added.

She said you can expect delays on the sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay: “I would suggest anybody travelling with us today to check our website for current conditions.”

“Thankfully it is over,” Marshall said. “I’m sure there were some customers inconvenienced that had places to be or somewhere to go on that 7:00am sailing out of Swartz Bay this morning. It didn’t end up leaving until about 9:30(am).”

BC Ferries ended up cancelling the round-trip sailing for the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

It will be back on schedule for its 1:00pm sailing out of Tsawwassen, Marshall said.