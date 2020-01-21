Girls attending the 2019 Ocean Literacy and Leadership Camp on Hornby Island. (Provided by Comox Valley Schools)

Calling all girls between the ages of 15 and 18 interested in protecting and learning about the world’s oceans.

Registration for the Ocean Literacy and Leadership Camp at the Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre is now open.

The camp is hosted by Ocean Wise, Navigate NIDES, and Comox Valley Schools and gives young girls the chance to learn about, and lead initiatives related to our oceans.

It’s open to all girls in the province who are in grades 10,11 or 12 and will take place from July 12th to 16th.

Before taking part in the camp though, students must first complete a pre-requisite online course package.

Ocean Wise Manager of Children and Youth Programs, Hailey Renaud says the camp lets the girls work both as a team and as individuals to help the community.

“By collaborating with young women around the province, challenging your physical abilities, and gaining motivation through mentors in the field, you will come away feeling supported and reflect how we are part of a greater community working towards positive change,” says Renaud.

After the girls complete the four-day summer camp they will be able to:

• Identify personal leadership traits and strength;

• Understand the importance of a multi-perspective approach to communicating;

• Understand the Essential Principles and Fundamental Concepts about the ocean;

• Have deeper connections to marine species and the concept of interconnections;

• Make informed and responsible decisions regarding the ocean and advocating for its

health;

• Have tools and a plan to execute an action project.

In addition to leadership activities and programs, guest presenters from Surf Riders – Tofino Chapter, the Great Canadian Shoreline Clean-up, and Deep Bay Marine Field Station will talk to the girls.

The camp is expected to fill up fast and it’s encouraged to sign up and complete the pre-requisite course as soon as possible.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre’s website.