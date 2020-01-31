A break and enter, a bike theft, and an impaired driver.

Those are among the cases the Powell River RCMP investigated between January 23rd and 29th. Police received a total of 83 calls in that time most of which, a dozen, were for theft.

On the 23rd officers responded to the break and enter in the 7100 block of Penticton Street. Sometime during the week before someone got into the trailer and stole a Stihl gas trimmer and a Stihl backpack blower. They’re worth more than $600.

The next night police stopped a vehicle on Cumberland Place. The RCMP says it was being “driven erratically.” The driver was a 53-year-old man who police say showed signs of impairment and who had alcohol on the breath.

He failed a roadside screening test, had his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle towed and impounded for 30.

Then, this past Saturday night, a bicycle was stolen from the Town Centre Hotel. The red Supercycle, which is worth about $150, was chained up and locked when it was stolen.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.