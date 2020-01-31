The Mobile Live-Fire Training Lab has arrived in Lund

The Northside Volunteer Fire Department will be using it for live-fire training.

The lab, owned by the Justice Institute of BC (JIBC), is a 50-foot, self-contained semi-trailer that can be transported throughout the province and used for a wide variety of live-fire, rescue, and other first responder training scenarios.

In the past, local firefighters have had to travel to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to receive Live Fire training. Over the next two weeks, 28 firefighters from the NVFD will receive Live Fire 1 and Live Fire 2 training.

The qathet Regional District is thanking Fire Chief Jim Brown and the members of NVFD for their efforts in bringing the Mobile Live-Fire Training Lab to Lund.