A pedestrian makes their way through the snow (James Wood, Vista Radio staff)

The snowfall warning has ended for east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The warning was in effect from Campbell River down to Duncan and Gibsons to Powell River. Environment Canada predicted up to 20 cm to fall throughout the day.

However, that amount varied widely across the region with Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley getting the worst of it. Campbell River, the Comox Valley and Powell River weren’t expected to get nearly as much as those places.

Warmer air is expected to move in and change things to rain in the afternoon or evening. Driving conditions still aren’t the best so take your time and plan ahead.