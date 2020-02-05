The Powell River RCMP responded to 100 calls over the last two weeks including a break and enter at a church, and the theft of an ATV.

Police say sometime over the weekend the Foursquare Gospel Church on Manson Avenue was broken into.

A number of things were stolen including an Ibanez bass guitar, a portable DVD player and a laptop.

On January 20th around 4:50pm the RCMP says officers stopped a vehicle on Marine Avenue after the driver was having trouble making a turn.

The 60-year-old male driver was spoken to and police say they noticed a strong odour of liquor on his breath.

He gave two breath samples which both registered a “fail” and he was issued a 90-day suspension. His car was also impounded for 30 days.

Then, last Friday, around 8:12am police responded to a report of a break and enter at a business in the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue.

The RCMP says sometime during the night before, approximately $2000 worth of tools were taken from inside.

The tools were all DeWalt brand and included a drill, circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, impact driver and a number of batteries. All stolen tools had the initials “NC” on them.

Police are also looking for suspects after an ATV was stolen from the old Nootka Dunes golf course on Nootka Street.

Its described as a red 2003 Yamaha Kodiak with turf tires on it, and was stolen from a shed in the area.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).