The North Harbour boat launch is going to be closed for the weekend. It’ll be shut down starting tonight due to construction.

The city is in the process of widening the ramp. It says the contractor will be placing rip-rap and crush gravel for the new widened base.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada recommendations say the silt-curtain on-site must stay closed during this work because of the potential for silt in the water. Access is going to be blocked anyway as the new, pre-cast concrete slabs are moved to the top of the ramp tonight.

The contractor expects to have at least two of the slabs installed over the weekend. If all goes according to plan, the ramp should be reopened by Monday morning.