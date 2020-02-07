Batten down the hatches, we could be in for some windy weather later today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Sunshine Coast, from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

A deepening low-pressure system is approaching the south coast of B.C. Strong winds will affect coastal B.C. from midday today until early Saturday morning.

Western sections of Vancouver Island from Zeballos to Sooke and southern sections of Victoria are currently under a wind warning.

The low is forecast to approach northern Vancouver Island this afternoon and then track across Vancouver Island in the evening.

Ahead of the low, strong southeast winds up to 70 km/h can be expected over northern sections of East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast this afternoon. Strong southwest winds of 50 to 70 km/h will affect the Southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island, and over southern sections of Metro Vancouver and western Fraser Valley beginning late this afternoon.

Behind the track of the low, strong northwest winds up to 70 km/h are expected to sweep through the Strait of Georgia and may affect western sections of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia.