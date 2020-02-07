A man facing possession of child porn and child luring charges who used to own a business in Courtenay has pleaded guilty.

Jason Thomas Graff entered the plea on the luring charge in a Chilliwack court today. The mandatory minimum sentence is six months in jail.

The Chilliwack Progress is reporting that both the Crown and Graff’s lawyer are asking for that sentence to be followed by three years probation. The 35-year-old was supposed to have a preliminary inquiry yesterday and today ahead of a trial, but pleaded instead.

The luring charge is from Hope and dates back to August of 2018. In December of that year Graff was arrested in Courtenay and charged with two counts of possession of child porn at Qualicum Beach and Cumberland.

Graff runs BC Protection Services, a security business based in Hope that used to have a branch in Courtenay but which no longer seems to be active. His next court date is February 18th.