RCMP investigating $1,000 worth of stolen tools
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
The Powell River RCMP responded to 88 calls for service in the last week.
That list includes nine thefts and five assaults.
Officers also charged a 30-year-old woman with impaired driving. She was pulled over around 2:30am Sunday morning after someone reported her. The RCMP says she was found going quite fast and was stopped at the intersection of Joyce and Duncan. She failed a breath test and her license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for 30.
The RCMP is also investigating the theft of about $1000 worth of tools. They weren’t reported missing until earlier this week, but it’s believed they were stolen from a worksite in the 6700 block of Tla’Amin Court on January 31st. The tools included an air gun, 2 Dewalt drills, a Bluetooth speaker and air hoses.
Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.