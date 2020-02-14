The Powell River RCMP responded to 88 calls for service in the last week.

That list includes nine thefts and five assaults.

Officers also charged a 30-year-old woman with impaired driving. She was pulled over around 2:30am Sunday morning after someone reported her. The RCMP says she was found going quite fast and was stopped at the intersection of Joyce and Duncan. She failed a breath test and her license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for 30.

The RCMP is also investigating the theft of about $1000 worth of tools. They weren’t reported missing until earlier this week, but it’s believed they were stolen from a worksite in the 6700 block of Tla’Amin Court on January 31st. The tools included an air gun, 2 Dewalt drills, a Bluetooth speaker and air hoses.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.